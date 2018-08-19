2,202 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,356,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,082,000 after purchasing an additional 521,304 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,795.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,513,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459,070 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,154,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,361,000 after purchasing an additional 74,762 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 974,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,327,000 after purchasing an additional 94,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 732,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,738,000 after purchasing an additional 56,508 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $140.92 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $141.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

