$2.02 EPS Expected for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will announce $2.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.13 and the lowest is $1.92. Lowe’s Companies posted earnings per share of $1.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $6.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 66.36% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush set a $92.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.98. 2,575,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,906,393. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $70.76 and a 1 year high of $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In related news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $1,230,760.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,201,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,930,636,000 after buying an additional 51,787 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 698.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,327,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $98,637,000 after buying an additional 7,284,000 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,093,631 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $534,715,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,784,235 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $457,230,000 after buying an additional 3,792,479 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,423,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $327,221,000 after buying an additional 61,681 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

