180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $590,000 Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 151.0% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 88.8% during the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 95.0% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $139.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.66 and a fifty-two week high of $179.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 56.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 47.34%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.85 per share, for a total transaction of $250,431.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $152.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.82.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

