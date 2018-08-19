180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,467 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCE) by 84.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCE. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter worth about $180,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter worth about $228,000. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCE opened at $42.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.14.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Coca-Cola European Partners had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola European Partners PLC will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3008 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. Coca-Cola European Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.89%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCE. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Coca-Cola European Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola European Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers water, juice, isotonic, sparkling flavor and energy drink, and other products. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Monster brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Vio, Royal Bliss, Honest, and GLACÉAU Smartwater brands.

