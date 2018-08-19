180 Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Alibaba Group to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.57.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $172.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.49. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $164.10 and a 1 year high of $211.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

