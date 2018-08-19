17,552 Shares in Catalent Inc (CTLT) Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 2,021.9% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 103,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 98,346 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Catalent by 35,700.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $94,088.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

CTLT opened at $40.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. Catalent Inc has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics.

