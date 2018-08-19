1,413 Shares in Diageo plc (DEO) Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 273.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DEO. Argus began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Macquarie raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.33.

Diageo stock opened at $142.28 on Friday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $129.99 and a fifty-two week high of $151.30. The company has a market cap of $88.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $2.1297 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 2.87%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.81%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

