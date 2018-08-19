1347 Property Insurance (PIH) Given Buy Rating at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of 1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for 1347 Property Insurance’s FY2018 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q1 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

“We maintain our Outperform rating with a target price of $9.00, which is a little over 1.0x our forward BVPS estimate.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PIH. ValuEngine raised 1347 Property Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. TheStreet raised 1347 Property Insurance from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 1347 Property Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th.

1347 Property Insurance stock opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.09 million, a P/E ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 0.21. 1347 Property Insurance has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $8.25.

In other 1347 Property Insurance news, Director Global Investors Fundamental acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $158,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 121,595 shares of company stock worth $900,060 over the last ninety days. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 1347 Property Insurance stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.26% of 1347 Property Insurance at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1347 Property Insurance

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

