$1.89 EPS Expected for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) will report earnings per share of $1.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85. T. Rowe Price Group reported earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year earnings of $7.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.21 to $7.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover T. Rowe Price Group.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.27.

Shares of TROW traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,814. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $81.61 and a 52-week high of $127.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24.

T. Rowe Price Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $547,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total value of $612,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,804.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,139 shares of company stock worth $18,369,428 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TROW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,346,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,013,792,000 after acquiring an additional 368,297 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,561,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $413,484,000 after acquiring an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,485,000 after acquiring an additional 236,487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,232.5% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 2,023,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T. Rowe Price Group (TROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.