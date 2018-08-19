$1.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will announce sales of $1.80 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.85 billion and the lowest is $1.77 billion. Thor Industries posted sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $8.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.23 billion to $8.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.34 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $8.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Thor Industries.

THO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Thor Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 351.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

THO traded down $4.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.11. 1,907,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,095. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $87.62 and a 1-year high of $161.48.

Thor Industries announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 20th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles segments. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, and Basecamp trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, A.C.E., Alante, Precept, Greyhawk, and Redhawk trade names; and luxury Class A motorhomes under Insignia, Aspire, Anthem, and Cornerstone trade names.

