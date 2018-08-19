$1.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Cintas Co. (CTAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report $1.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. Cintas posted sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year sales of $6.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.79 billion to $6.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.21 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Barclays upped their target price on Cintas from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Sunday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cintas from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $212.78. 417,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,270. Cintas has a 1 year low of $130.17 and a 1 year high of $213.10. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

