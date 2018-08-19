$1.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) will announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Iqvia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the highest is $1.44. Iqvia reported earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Iqvia will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Iqvia.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “$110.25” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Iqvia to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Iqvia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.44.

In other Iqvia news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 92,160 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $9,510,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 9,291,036 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $956,976,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,201,623 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,990,595. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 173.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia in the second quarter worth $117,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia in the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia in the first quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iqvia stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Iqvia has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $125.35.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

