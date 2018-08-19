$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Nasdaq reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.25 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “$95.59” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.71.

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.04. The stock had a trading volume of 526,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,392. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $71.65 and a twelve month high of $96.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.35%.

In other news, insider Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total transaction of $140,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lars Wedenborn sold 2,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.89, for a total transaction of $192,693.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Nasdaq by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 14,426 shares during the period. Finally, TNB Financial purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

