$1.14 EPS Expected for Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Eastgroup Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.15. Eastgroup Properties posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eastgroup Properties.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $105.00 price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.09.

Shares of NYSE EGP traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,960. Eastgroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $77.74 and a fifty-two week high of $99.01. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Eastgroup Properties news, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $25,556.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David H. Hoster II sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $96,368.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,055. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 4.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 4.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 24.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 12.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,702,000 after buying an additional 49,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the second quarter worth $245,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

