$1.10 Million in Sales Expected for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2018 // No Comments

Brokerages predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) will report $1.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $1.40 million. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $4.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $11.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $19.90 million per share, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $30.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.93 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACRX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.21.

Shares of ACRX stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.13.

In other news, CEO Vincent J. Angotti purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pamela P. Palmer purchased 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $101,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 67,600 shares of company stock valued at $193,192. Company insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 34,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1,094.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,644 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 273,644 shares in the last quarter. 7.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply