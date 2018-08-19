$1.10 Million in Sales Expected for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) will report $1.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $1.40 million. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $4.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $11.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $19.90 million per share, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $30.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.93 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACRX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.21.

Shares of ACRX stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.13.

In other news, CEO Vincent J. Angotti purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pamela P. Palmer purchased 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $101,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 67,600 shares of company stock valued at $193,192. Company insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 34,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1,094.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,644 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 273,644 shares in the last quarter. 7.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

