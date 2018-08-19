$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Danaher Co. (DHR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.10. Danaher posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Danaher.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Bank of America set a $113.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Danaher from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.31.

Shares of DHR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.71. 3,012,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. Danaher has a 52-week low of $80.44 and a 52-week high of $106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.32 per share, with a total value of $110,505.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,827,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,036,150.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel L. Comas sold 77,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $8,044,909.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,053,206.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 299,961 shares of company stock worth $30,619,691. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 445.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Danaher by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Danaher by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 40,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danaher (DHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.