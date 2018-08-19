0x Trading Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. 0x has a market capitalization of $413.27 million and $17.55 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00011825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Vebitcoin, Crex24, Binance and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. Over the last seven days, 0x has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015424 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000344 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00298727 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00155429 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00038761 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.92 or 0.07061987 BTC.

0x Profile

0x’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,827,179 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

