-$0.97 EPS Expected for Albireo Pharma Inc (ALBO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) will post ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.08) and the highest is ($0.68). Albireo Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.73) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year earnings of ($3.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($2.75). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.06) to ($2.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALBO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Albireo Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $30.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $372.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.23. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87.

In other news, COO Jan Mattsson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $806,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,535.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper acquired 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.85 per share, with a total value of $25,097.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 582.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 524,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after purchasing an additional 447,496 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $10,094,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 547,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,843,000 after purchasing an additional 247,841 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $7,328,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 234.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 109,017 shares in the last quarter. 55.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

