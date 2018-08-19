$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for LSC Communications Inc (LKSD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) to announce $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LSC Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.92. LSC Communications reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LSC Communications will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LSC Communications.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). LSC Communications had a positive return on equity of 21.96% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LKSD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSC Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded LSC Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on LSC Communications from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on LSC Communications from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LSC Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of LSC Communications in the second quarter worth $110,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSC Communications in the second quarter worth $122,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LSC Communications by 83.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of LSC Communications in the second quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSC Communications in the second quarter worth $202,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKSD stock opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. LSC Communications has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of -0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. LSC Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

LSC Communications Company Profile

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through Print and Office Products segments. The Print segment produces magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides supply-chain management and various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution services.

