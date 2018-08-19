$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) will report $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Arthur J Gallagher & Co posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AJG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Friday, July 27th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.64.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $72.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $73.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 53.59%.

In other news, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. acquired 9,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.11 per share, for a total transaction of $600,939.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,754.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. MRJ Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 39,400 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $516,000. Thomaspartners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 3,666,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,010,000 after purchasing an additional 80,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

