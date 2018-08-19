$0.53 EPS Expected for Consol Energy Inc (CEIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) to report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Consol Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.68. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Consol Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $5.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Consol Energy.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $370.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.40 million. Consol Energy had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Consol Energy in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Consol Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on Consol Energy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Consol Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

In related news, Director John T. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $253,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 37.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,965 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consol Energy during the second quarter worth $8,226,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 827.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 166,011 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consol Energy during the first quarter worth $4,776,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 2,876.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 158,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 153,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

CEIX opened at $42.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 9.49. Consol Energy has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

About Consol Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey.

