-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aptinyx Inc (APTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) will report ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($1.80). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Shares of APTX stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,207. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $25.21.

In other news, CEO Norbert G. Riedel purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ashish Khanna purchased 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $124,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 566,900 shares of company stock valued at $9,070,400 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTX. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,984,000. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $718,000. Finally, NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,121,000. Institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

