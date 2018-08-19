$0.41 EPS Expected for Limbach Holdings Inc (LMB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limbach’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.51. Limbach posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 441.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Limbach will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Limbach.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $139.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. Limbach had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LMB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Limbach from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $17.00 price objective on Limbach and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 20th.

In other news, insider Charles A. Bacon III sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $47,729.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,871 shares of company stock valued at $76,749. Insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 169.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach during the first quarter valued at $620,000. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach during the first quarter valued at $1,359,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 165.9% during the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 133,245 shares during the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Limbach stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.95 million, a PE ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.41. Limbach has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

