$0.34 EPS Expected for Qiagen NV (QGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) to report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Qiagen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.33. Qiagen reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Qiagen.

QGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Qiagen from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Commerzbank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qiagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

NYSE QGEN opened at $37.28 on Thursday. Qiagen has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $39.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

