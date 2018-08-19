$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.06. Mitek Systems posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mitek Systems.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Mitek Systems’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 17th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mitek Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 13,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $121,774.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,319.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Ritter sold 8,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $79,266.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,668.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,071 shares of company stock valued at $550,241. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITK. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 658,842 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 454.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 349,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,190,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,497,000 after purchasing an additional 250,585 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 883,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 228,823 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,691,000. Institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $8.65 on Thursday. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.36.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences and transactions. It offers Mobile Deposit that allows individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumer's driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution; and MiSnap Multi-Check Capture, a software development kit that banks embed in their business banking app that facilitates capture of various checks in one deposit session.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mitek Systems (MITK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.