-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

AVEO stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,498,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,917. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.58 million, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.55.

In other AVEO Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Equity Opportunities Iv Growth purchased 236,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $503,700.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 492,649 shares of company stock worth $1,006,852 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 179,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 25,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 271.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,977,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101,281 shares during the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 17,783,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,028 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 661.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 189,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 279.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 212,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

