Zynga (ZNGA) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.15

News coverage about Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Zynga earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.8019693618873 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZNGA shares. Wedbush set a $6.00 price target on Zynga and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Zynga from $4.00 to $4.90 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Zynga in a report on Thursday, August 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.70 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Zynga stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 124.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.39. Zynga has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $4.57.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $217.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.62 million. Zynga had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,743 shares in the company, valued at $885,120.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 389,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $234,120 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as iOS and Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, including Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual goods and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and software licensing and maintenance services related to NaturalMotion technology, as well as licenses its own brands.

