Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stake in Msci Inc (MSCI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Msci were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Msci by 2.9% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 12,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in shares of Msci by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Msci by 4.7% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Msci by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Msci by 0.8% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 75,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,310,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Msci alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Msci from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Msci from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Msci from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Msci in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Msci presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Msci stock opened at $173.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.80. Msci Inc has a 1-year low of $110.01 and a 1-year high of $176.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $363.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.01 million. Msci had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 114.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.19%.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.