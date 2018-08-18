Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Holdings in Vedanta Ltd (VEDL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,918 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.05% of Vedanta worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Vedanta alerts:

Shares of NYSE VEDL opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.96. Vedanta Ltd has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $21.99.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 10.77%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Vedanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Limited, a diversified natural resources company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing minerals, and oil and gas in India. It produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and aluminum. The company also operates 600 megawatts of thermal coal based power facility in the State of Odisha; and 274 megawatts of wind power plants.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.