Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 284 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.00.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $243.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 74.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -14.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.09 and a twelve month high of $252.49.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $580.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.68 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 703.80%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Jacqueline Studer sold 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total transaction of $2,083,897.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce L. Claflin purchased 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $242.12 per share, with a total value of $100,479.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,599.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,699 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,943 in the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.