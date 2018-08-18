Zscaler (ZS) Trading 7.6% Higher

Shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) traded up 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.15 and last traded at $39.10. 1,759,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 1,243,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.35.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zscaler to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Zscaler from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Zscaler from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zscaler from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.04 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Zscaler Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company develops a software-as-a-service based security platform that secures access for users and devices to applications and services. It serves airline and transportation, conglomerate, consumer good and retail, financial service, healthcare, manufacturing, media and communication, public sector and education, technology, and telecommunications service industries.

