Zscaler Inc (ZS) Receives $34.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Zscaler from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Zscaler from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Zscaler from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zscaler from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $1.19 on Monday, reaching $40.29. 1,513,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,930. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,683,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Criterion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,677,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company develops a software-as-a-service based security platform that secures access for users and devices to applications and services. It serves airline and transportation, conglomerate, consumer good and retail, financial service, healthcare, manufacturing, media and communication, public sector and education, technology, and telecommunications service industries.

