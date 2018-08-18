Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (ZOM) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.1203928998456 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,450. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $2.98.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

