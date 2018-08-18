Zennies (ZENI) Hits Market Capitalization of $319,220.00

Zennies (CURRENCY:ZENI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last week, Zennies has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. One Zennies coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. Zennies has a total market cap of $319,220.00 and $0.00 worth of Zennies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000074 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 74.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Zennies Coin Profile

ZENI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. Zennies’ total supply is 1,000,812,836 coins. Zennies’ official Twitter account is @zenizone . The official website for Zennies is zeni.zone

Buying and Selling Zennies

Zennies can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zennies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zennies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zennies using one of the exchanges listed above.

