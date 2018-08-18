ZEALAND PHARMA/S (ZEAL) Given a $26.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC set a $26.00 price target on ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.75.

ZEAL traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.12. 5,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,309. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $20.37.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter. ZEALAND PHARMA/S had a negative return on equity of 75.66% and a negative net margin of 460.98%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZEALAND PHARMA/S stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 865,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.81% of ZEALAND PHARMA/S worth $12,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

