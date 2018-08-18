Zacks: Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (SONA) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $20.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Southern National Banc. of Virginia an industry rank of 117 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SONA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $18.24.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. analysts anticipate that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 3.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 9.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 21.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. FSI Group LLC lifted its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 8.2% in the first quarter. FSI Group LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

