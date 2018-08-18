Zacks: RBB Bancorp (RBB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $36.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RBB Bancorp an industry rank of 90 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 24th.

In other news, EVP Vincent Liu sold 31,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $870,624.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Tsu Te Huang sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $117,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 185,194 shares of company stock valued at $5,112,705 in the last quarter. 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 276.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 104.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.37. 91,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,465. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.44 million and a P/E ratio of 16.14.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $20.62 million during the quarter. research analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBB Bancorp (RBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.