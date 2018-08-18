Zacks: PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) Given $19.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $19.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given PermRock Royalty Trust an industry rank of 118 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $8,327,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,558,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.68. 13,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,281. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $16.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1292 per share. This is an increase from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th.

