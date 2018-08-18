Zacks: pdvWireless Inc (PDVW) Given $59.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

pdvWireless Inc (NASDAQ:PDVW) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $59.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.65) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned pdvWireless an industry rank of 185 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently commented on PDVW shares. ValuEngine raised shares of pdvWireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of pdvWireless from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of pdvWireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of pdvWireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Bravo Fund Ii L.P. Pimco sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 50,895 shares of pdvWireless stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $1,210,283.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 148,121 shares of company stock valued at $3,858,105 and sold 26,644 shares valued at $849,342. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of pdvWireless by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,937 shares of the wireless provider’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after acquiring an additional 45,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of pdvWireless by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,739 shares of the wireless provider’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of pdvWireless in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in pdvWireless by 560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the wireless provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in pdvWireless in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

PDVW stock traded up $1.75 on Friday, hitting $33.40. 31,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,391. pdvWireless has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The firm has a market cap of $468.65 million, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.80.

pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The wireless provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). pdvWireless had a negative net margin of 517.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. equities analysts forecast that pdvWireless will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

pdvWireless Company Profile

pdvWireless, Inc, a wireless communication company, provides network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers primarily in the United States. It offers TeamConnect service, which combines pdvConnect, a proprietary suite of mobile communication and workforce management applications with digital network architecture and mobile devices supplied by Motorola Solutions, Inc The company's mobile communication and workforce management solutions enable businesses to locate and communicate with their field workers, as well as enhance the documentation of work events and job status.

