Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Park-Ohio (PKOH) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Park Ohio Holdings Corp. operates through two segments, Manufactured Products and Logistics, which serve a wide variety of industrial markets. Manufactured Products designs and manufactures a broad range of high quality products engineered for specific customer applications. The principal customers of Manufactured Products are original equipment manufacturers and end-users in the automotive, railroad, truck and aerospace industries. Logistics is a leading national supplier of fasteners (e.g., nuts, bolts and screws) and other industrial products. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PKOH. ValuEngine raised shares of Park-Ohio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Park-Ohio from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Park-Ohio from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $512.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $34.95 and a 1 year high of $47.90.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $432.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.83 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 15.68%. equities analysts predict that Park-Ohio will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

In other Park-Ohio news, insider Edward F. Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $404,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,594,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,432,694.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $194,354.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,702.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,944 shares of company stock worth $1,535,361. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 17.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 9.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 6.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

