Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Northstar Realty Europe (NRE) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northstar Realty Europe Corp. is a real estate investment trust which focused commercial real estate. It operates primarily in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, London, Paris, Amsterdam, Milan, Brussels and Madrid. Northstar Realty Europe Corp. is based in New York. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Northstar Realty Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Northstar Realty Europe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.63.

NRE stock opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Northstar Realty Europe has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81.

Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Northstar Realty Europe had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Northstar Realty Europe will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Northstar Realty Europe by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 128,671 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Northstar Realty Europe by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after buying an additional 36,860 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Northstar Realty Europe during the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Northstar Realty Europe by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 10,904 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Northstar Realty Europe during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,096,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northstar Realty Europe

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. is a European focused commercial real estate company with predominately prime office properties within key cities in Germany, the United Kingdom and France, organized as a REIT and managed by an affiliate of Colony NorthStar, Inc (NYSE: CLNS), a leading global equity REIT with an embedded investment management platform.

