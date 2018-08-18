Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fang (SFUN) to Hold

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Fang Holdings’ first-quarter 2018 revenues declined year over year. Fang Holdings continues to come up with customized marketing and promotional packages with additional features to meet the varying requirements of customers. Remarkable improvement in operational metrics implies that the company is growing internally and this should boost its overall growth. Rising demand for database and research services and increasing number of paying subscribers act as other growth catalysts. Despite such tailwinds, the company’s shares have underperformed its industry in the past year. Stiff competition, stringent government regulations and tightening policies of the Chinese market act as a major hindrance to Fang Holding’s business. It’s top-line growth gets affected by seasonality in China’s real estate sector.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SFUN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Fang from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

SFUN stock opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Fang has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.14). Fang had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $62.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Fang will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fang in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fang by 157.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 17,554 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fang in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fang in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fang by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 15,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

About Fang

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

