Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Chanticleer Holdings Common Stock (BURG) to “Hold”

Chanticleer Holdings Common Stock (NASDAQ:BURG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. is engaged in owning and operating Hooters branded restaurants in international markets. Hooters restaurants are casual beach-themed establishments with sports on television, jukebox music, and Hooters Girls. The Company has rights to develop and operate Hooters restaurants in South Africa, rights to develop in Hungary and parts of Brazil, and has a joint venture with a franchisee in Australia. Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Chanticleer Holdings Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BURG opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.12. Chanticleer Holdings Common Stock has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $5.14.

Chanticleer Holdings Common Stock (NASDAQ:BURG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.65 million. Chanticleer Holdings Common Stock had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. research analysts anticipate that Chanticleer Holdings Common Stock will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Chanticleer Holdings Common Stock Company Profile

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast casual dining concepts in the United States and internationally. The company owns and operates 8 locations under the American Burger Company name in North Carolina, South Carolina, and New York; 8 company-owned locations in the United States and 13 franchisee-operated locations in the United States and the Middle East under The Burger Joint name; and 12 company-owned locations under the Little Big Burger name in the Portland, Oregon and Charlotte, North Carolina.

