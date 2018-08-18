Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aemetis (AMTX) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have $1.50 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aemetis, Inc. is an advanced fuels and renewable chemicals company. It produces renewable chemicals and fuels using patented microbes and processes. Aemetis owns and operates an ethanol animal feed plant in California to produce D5 Advanced Biofuels using the sorghum/biogas/CHP pathway. The Company also built, owns, and operates a renewable chemicals and advanced fuels production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality, distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in Europe and Asia. Aemetis, Inc. is headquartered in Cupertino, California. “

Separately, B. Riley set a $2.00 target price on Aemetis and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 13th.

AMTX stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.53. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.12.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. equities analysts expect that Aemetis will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

