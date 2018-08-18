Zacks Investment Research Lowers Salem Media Group (SALM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Salem Media Group, Inc. is a radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher specializing in Christian and Conservative content. Its operating segment consists of Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. Broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed. Publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Camarillo, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Gabelli restated a buy rating on shares of Salem Media Group in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut Salem Media Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a hold rating on shares of Salem Media Group in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SALM opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.18. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $66.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.65 million. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 1.90%. equities analysts expect that Salem Media Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salem Media Group news, EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 4,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $27,281.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,281.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward G. Atsinger III purchased 27,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $96,435.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,435.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 59.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 470.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 327.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 34,881 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 64,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 23,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

