Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company that discovers and develops novel, small-molecule drugs for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, cancer and viral diseases. Its goal is to file one new investigative new drug application in a significant indication each year. The Company’s pioneering research focuses on intracellular signaling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms. Rigel’s productivity has resulted in strategic collaborations with large pharmaceutical partners to develop and market our product candidates. We have product development programs in inflammatory/autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, thrombocytopenia, and asthma and allergy, as well as in cancer. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RIGL. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.54.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.14. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $4.71.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. research analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 199.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 40,366 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and immunoglobulin a nephropathy.

