Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cinemark (CNK) to Strong Sell

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “CINEMARK HOLDINGS Is a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry.Cinemark operates 408 theatres and 4,657 screens in 38 states in the United States and internationally in 12 countries, mainly in Mexico, South and Central America. “

CNK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “$34.56” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.63.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $36.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $32.03 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $889.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.68 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 8.86%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cinemark by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Cinemark by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Cinemark by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cinemark by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 17,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $511,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 533 theatres and 5,959 screens.

