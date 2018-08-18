Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.00.

CPK opened at $85.35 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $66.35 and a fifty-two week high of $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.10.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $136.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.85 million. equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Thompson sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $77,054.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,740,453.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,674 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,566,000 after acquiring an additional 145,855 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,287,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after acquiring an additional 78,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

