Zacks: Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (FENC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $17.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Fennec Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 115 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

FENC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th.

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $188.13 million, a P/E ratio of -20.70 and a beta of -0.36. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $14.99.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). research analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FENC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $5,795,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 945,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,865,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $237,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $151,000. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

