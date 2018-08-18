Zacks: Brokerages Expect Worldpay Inc (WP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) will announce $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Worldpay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.06. Worldpay posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Worldpay will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Worldpay.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Worldpay had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.81 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WP. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Worldpay in a report on Friday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Worldpay in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Worldpay from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Worldpay in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Worldpay in a report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.55.

Shares of WP traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,355,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,023. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Worldpay has a 52-week low of $67.71 and a 52-week high of $94.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.63.

In other news, CEO Philip Jansen sold 130,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $12,077,572.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles Drucker sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total transaction of $6,987,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,408 shares of company stock valued at $19,289,572. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WP. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worldpay during the first quarter worth about $580,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Worldpay during the first quarter worth about $367,585,000. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worldpay during the first quarter worth about $1,332,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Worldpay during the first quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, Grisanti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worldpay during the first quarter worth about $7,566,000.

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

